Audio: Jam with Jamesport at the Spillman Event Center during “Play Music on the Porch Day” August 26

Play Music on the Porch Day will be celebrated in Jamesport on August 26. People can play instruments, listen, or sing at the free event on the front porch of the Spillman Event Center from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Peter and Debbie Allen of Jamesport have helped organize the Jamesport event as part of this worldwide celebration.

Peter Allen says that Play Music on the Porch Day started in California in 2014 and is now celebrated in more than 2,000 locations across over 50 countries. He discovered information about the celebration in 2016 through Facebook.

Debbie Allen shares more about the event’s background.

Allen says they began using the porch at the Farmhouse Collection of Jamesport in 2017. This year, the Jamesport Community Association is allowing Play Music on the Porch Day to be celebrated on the Spillman Event Center porch. Anyone who wants to play an acoustic instrument, listen, or sing is welcome to participate.

Percussion instruments will be available.

Peter Allen plays the ukulele and washboard, while Debbie primarily plays the hammered dulcimer.

Peter Allen reports that people from Lawrence, Kansas, attended the Jamesport event during its inaugural year and have returned every year since. Visitors have also come from the Kansas City area.

Participants are invited to bring chairs and water on August 26.

For more information on the Play Music on the Porch Day celebration in Jamesport, interested parties can contact Peter and Debbie Allen at 660-684-6825.

