New hands-free law aims to curb distracted driving, prohibits handheld devices while driving in Missouri

After two years in a row with more than 1,000 fatalities on Missouri’s roadways, Gov. Mike Parson signed the Siddens Bening Hands-Free Law on Monday, Aug. 28. The law prohibits all drivers from using handheld electronic communication devices while driving.

Distracted driving is a leading cause of crashes in Missouri. Between 2012 and 2021, nearly 200,000 distracted driving-related crashes occurred in the state, resulting in at least 801 fatalities. According to a recent report from the National Safety Council, cell phone use is responsible for a greater number of distracted driving crashes than what has been reported.

“We’ve seen a troubling and unacceptable trend of distracted driving crashes in recent years, and sadly, more often than not, someone other than the distracted driver was killed,” said MoDOT State Highway Safety and Traffic Engineer Nicole Hood. “We’re thankful that the General Assembly and Gov. Parson recognized the need for a hands-free law in Missouri. We’re hopeful that this law will change the safety culture surrounding phone use while driving and save lives.”

When the law takes effect on Aug. 28, drivers will be prohibited from physically holding or supporting a cell phone with any part of their body. Additionally, they cannot manually type, write, send, or read text-based messages; record, post, send, or broadcast video, including video calls and social media posts; or watch videos or movies.

“The Siddens Bening Hands-Free Law is an important step toward reducing the number and severity of cell phone-related distracted driving crashes,” said Captain John Hotz, Director of Public Information and Education for the Missouri State Highway Patrol. “The passage of the law provides law enforcement officers with an additional tool to help stop motorists from being distracted by their cell phones. The Missouri State Highway Patrol will continue to focus on educating the public about the dangers of distracted driving to prevent traffic crashes from occurring.”

