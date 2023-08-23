Obituary & Services: Thelma “Ilene” Riggins

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Thelma “Ilene” Riggins, age 91, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on August 22, 2023, at Livingston Manor Care Center in Chillicothe, Missouri.

Ilene was born on March 24, 1932, in Ridgeway, Missouri, to Hubert and Helen (Wolf) Bridge. She graduated from Ridgeway High School in 1949 and married Phillip “Phil” Riggins on May 7, 1950, also in Ridgeway, Missouri. Phil preceded her in death on September 2, 1999.

For many years, Ilene worked as a ward clerk at Hedrick Medical Center. She later served as an assistant at the Specialty Clinic at Hedrick Medical Center for 30 years. Ilene was a member of Highview Baptist Church in Chillicothe, Missouri, and belonged to the Vern R. Glick American Legion Auxiliary.

Ilene enjoyed playing Bingo, visiting the boat, and spending time with her grandchildren. Her greatest passion was working with children and adults with special needs.

Survivors include two daughters, Rhonda Copple and her husband William of Brookfield, Missouri, and Tammy Woods and her husband Ken of Smithville, Missouri; one son, Tom Riggins and his wife Rhonda of Chillicothe, Missouri; her special daughter, Kathy Brockmeier and her husband Dick of Denver, Colorado; and seven grandchildren. She is also survived by thirteen great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. Ilene leaves behind two sisters-in-law, Betty Bridge of Olathe, Kansas, and Charlotte West of Indianapolis, Indiana, as well as several nieces, nephews, and her extended families, the JC and Jenny Ragan Family and the Terry and Bertie Hartwig Family. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Phillip; one sister, Alma Jane Simpson; and three brothers, Bill, Carlos, and Bobby Lee Bridge.

Funeral services will be held at Lindley Funeral Home in Chillicothe, Missouri, on Saturday, August 26, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. A scheduled visitation will take place at Lindley Funeral Home on the same day, one hour prior to the service, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Friends may call at Lindley Funeral Home on Friday, August 25, 2023, from 11:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Burial will be at Wheeling Cemetery in Wheeling, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to Livingston County Development Center and/or Three Rivers Hospice and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601.

Related