Obituary: Brenda Kay Jones

Brenda Kay Jones, 72, of Blythedale, MO, formerly of Eagleville, MO, passed away on Wednesday, August 9, 2023.

She was born on March 1, 1951, in Trenton, MO, to Leslie and Winifred (Baker) Roberts.

On August 27, 1972, she married Rick Jones in Gilman City, MO. He preceded her in death on March 8, 2013.

She was also preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Ronnie Roberts.

Brenda is survived by her son, Chris Jones, and his wife, Michelle, as well as their children, Jenna and Jaxsen, all of Earlham, IA. She is also survived by a brother, Jerry Roberts, and his wife, Janice, of Trenton, MO.

Brenda has been cremated under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home in Bethany, MO. The family will hold a private memorial graveside service and inurnment at Allen Cemetery in Eagleville, MO. Memorials may be made to Allen Cemetery, in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 46, Bethany, MO 64424.

