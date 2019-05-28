Governor Parson activates Missouri National Guard to assist in fighting flooded areas

Governor Mike Parson has activated the Missouri National Guard as the state continues to respond to damaging flooding, tornadoes, and severe storms and remains under the threat of additional flooding and severe storms this week.

“I have directed Major General Steve Danner to begin moving our Missouri Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen to locations where they will support our ongoing flood-fighting efforts,” Governor Parson said. “Missouri has been battling historic flooding since March, which is depleting local resources, and now flooding conditions in many parts of the state are only getting worse. In addition, communities from Carl Junction to Jefferson City are facing the challenge of recovering from tornadoes and severe storms, further challenging civilian resources. The Guard has demonstrated its capabilities in response to natural disasters across Missouri, and I know they’ll make a difference at this critical time.”

The Governor signed an executive order to activate the Guard. Under Executive Order 19-09, Guard units will be deployed to support Chariton County, by sandbagging to reinforce a stressed levee near Brunswick. The Guard will also be staging and utilizing high-water vehicles to support flood response operations in Jefferson City.

Governor Parson made the decision to activate the Guard after conferring with the state emergency management team, including officials from the Missouri Department of Public Safety, State Emergency Management Agency, and the Missouri National Guard.

Parson also urged Missourians to continue to pay close attention to the weather this week and be prepared to take protective action, as additional severe storms are possible for parts of Missouri on Memorial Day, and there is an elevated risk of potentially damaging severe storms for much of the state on Tuesday, May 28.

On Tuesday, May 21, Governor Parson declared a state of emergency in Missouri in response to the continuing severe weather and forecasts for tornadoes, strong straight-line winds, hail, heavy rainfall, and worsening flooding due to prolonged soil inundation throughout the state.

On Wednesday, May 22, Missouri was hit by a series of tornadoes and severe storms that killed three people and destroyed or damaged hundreds of homes, including in Carl Junction, Golden City, Eldon, and Jefferson City.

In response to earlier flooding and storms this year, on May 20, President Donald Trump approved Governor Parson’s request for a major disaster declaration to help local governments and nonprofit agencies in 13 Missouri counties recover from devastating flooding and severe storms that occurred from March 11 to April 16.

That declaration made federal assistance available for the repair of damaged roads, bridges, and other public infrastructure, along with emergency response costs associated with the March 11 to April 16 storm system and flooding in Andrew, Atchison, Buchanan, Carroll, Chariton, Holt, Mississippi, New Madrid, Pemiscot, Perry, Platte, Ray, and Ste. Genevieve counties. The Governor’s April 24 request said $25 million in qualifying expenses had already been identified.