Chillicothe Police Chief reports “busy and dangerous week” for CPD officers

Chillicothe Police Chief Jon Maples describes last week as a “busy” and “dangerous week” at the police department with several individuals arrested on various allegations.

Among those arrested was a 46-year-old male on possession of methamphetamine after officers responded to the 200 block of Virginia Avenue May 19th in reference to a man pointing a loaded shotgun at family members. Maples says officers located the subject upon arrival and made the scene safe before transporting the man to the Daviess DeKalb Regional Jail. Two firearms were seized from the residence for evidence and safekeeping.

The individual was later charged in Livingston County Associate Court with possession of a controlled substance with a $25,000 cash only bond. More charges of weapons violations are being sent to the Livingston County prosecutor for consideration of charges.

A 29-year-old male was arrested and a gun was seized for evidence and safekeeping after the Chillicothe Police responded to the 13 hundred block of Third Street Thursday in reference to a man pulling a gun on a family member. A verbal argument was reported, and it is alleged that one male pulled a gun on another. The subject was observed leaving the scene in a vehicle upon officers arrival, and a car stop was conducted to further the investigation. During the investigation, the individual admitted to using methamphetamine.

The individual was transported to the Daviess-Dekalb Regional Jail and later charged with domestic assault and armed criminal action in the Livingston County Associate Court with a $50,000 cash only bond.

Officers also arrested a 23-year-old male and 19-year-old female on accusations of possession of a controlled substance on Monday during a traffic stop for driving with a defective tail light while officers patrolled near the Washington and Webster Street intersection.

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office assisted, and Zaki confirmed a drug odor during a free air sniff. Items were seized indicating narcotics were used or possibly sold.

The two individuals were transported to the Daviess-DeKalb Jail and later charged with possession of a controlled substance in Livingston County Associate Court, with the bonds for each at $10,000.