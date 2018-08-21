Girl Scouts to hold informational meeting in Trenton

The Girl Scouts will hold a registration and information night in Trenton next week.

Parents will be able to ask questions during the meeting at the First Christian Church next Tuesday, August 28th from 5 to 6 o’clock.

Membership Manager Shana Norris says parents can also find out how Girl Scouts help build leaders with programming in civic engagement, entrepreneurship, outdoor experiences, and Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics.

More information can be obtained by calling or texting Shana Norris at 816-945-9084 or visiting the Girl Scout website.

