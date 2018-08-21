Three injured in crash at intersection of Highway 6 and NN near Jamesport

The Highway Patrol reports three individuals sustained minor injuries as a result of a three-vehicle accident in Jamesport Tuesday morning.

Forty-year-old Amelia Rick of Cameron drove a van east on Route NN, attempted to cross Highway 6 to continue east on Route F, and reportedly crossed in front of another eastbound car driven by 47-year-old Mary McCade of Browning. The car struck the van and the van then hit a pickup truck stopped at the intersection of Route F and Highway 6. The driver of the pickup was listed as 77-year-old Ronald Nichols of Jamesport.

Grundy County Emergency Medical Services transported Rick to Wright Memorial Hospital of Trenton. Daviess County EMS transported McCade to Cameron Regional Medical Center. The Patrol reports Nichols refused medical treatment at the scene and all drivers wore safety devices at the time of the accident.

Sheriffs’ departments from Daviess and Grundy counties assisted at the scene.

