Landscaping project completed at Sunnyview

Sunnyview Foundation, Incorporated recently completed a landscaping project at Sunnyview Nursing Home and Apartments in Trenton.

Administrator Donita Youtsey says Lawn Works, LLC of Trenton did the work for the project, which included putting in garden beds with perennials and trees for the backside of the nursing home.

The foundation worked to raise money for the project for more than a year holding various fundraisers, including garage sales and a craft fair at the Gooseberry Festival in Trenton. Youtsey notes the project cost $6,349, which was paid for through donations from community members. Barnes Green House provided plants for the landscaping.

Youtsey mentioned a few more areas need landscaping in the back of the nursing home. The Sunnyview Foundation is also looking to do a few other projects, including purchasing water fountains for the front of the nursing home.

Contact Donita Youtsey at 660-359-5647 or any Sunnyview Foundation board member for more information on how to donate to a project.

