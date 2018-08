The Laredo R-7 Board of Education approved the purchase of one bus and the advertisement for the sale of another at its meeting Monday evening.

The advertisement will be printed in the Trenton newspaper and shopper to give notice that Laredo is taking bids for its 1999 International bus until September 7th.

The board approved also bus routes, free and reduced lunch eligibility criteria guidelines, the 2017-2018 annual secretary of the board report, and the special education compliance plan.

