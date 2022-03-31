Free child identification event to be held at YMCA in Cameron

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

A free child identification event will be held at the YMCA in Cameron. Information will be gathered on April 9th from 10 to 2 o’clock to aid law enforcement in the identification and recovery of missing children.

Each participant will receive a packet that includes a USB device with the child’s physical description, photos, digital fingerprints, contact information, and dental impression with DNA and scent specimen for search dogs. The packet will also include other information needed by emergency personnel to locate a child if he or she would go missing.

The information is in Amber Alert format for faster issuance. The data is not stored on the computer, and it is updatable.

The Missouri Child Identification Program is a service provided to Missouri families through donations and membership dues of Missouri Freemasons and their sponsors.

More information on the event in Cameron on April 9th can be obtained by contacting Sponsor Kurt Thompson at 816-632-8981. More information is also available on the Missouri Child Identification website which is also known as MOCHIP.

