Putnam County Health Department to celebrate Public Health Week by providing free services

The Putnam County Health Department in Unionville will celebrate Public Health Week from April 4th through 10th by providing services to the community for free.

Blood pressure screenings will be held on April 4th from 8:30 to 11 am. No appointment is required.

WIC Awareness Day will be held on April 5th, and WIC cereal trail mix will be available all day.

Child safety seat inspections will be held on April 6th from 1:30 to 3:30 pm. No appointment is required.

Blood glucose screenings will be held on April 7th from 8 to 11 am. No appointment is needed.

Fasting cholesterol screenings will be held on April 8th from 8:15 to 11 am. An appointment is required and can be made by calling the Putnam County Health Department office at 660-947-2429.

An open house will be held at the health department on April 8th from 1 o’clock to 3:30 pm. Light refreshments and office tours will be available.

