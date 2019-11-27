Four waive preliminary hearings in the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court

Four defendants have waived preliminary hearings on various charges and each was given a December 12th date to appear in Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court.

Sean Philip Biller of Trenton is charged with delivery of a controlled substance or synthetic cannabinoid. Sara Kay Sparks of Spickard is charged with non-support.

Both Brandon Tyler May of Coffey and Connie Lyn McCollum of Laclede face three felony counts for November 4th incidents: burglary in the second degree, stealing a motor vehicle, as well as stealing involving property valued at $750 or more.

Trenton resident Lora Hynson pleaded guilty to peace disturbance, second or subsequent offense. She was fined $200; ordered to donate $100 to the law enforcement restitution fund; and pay court costs. Another count was dismissed.

