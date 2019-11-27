Great Plains Growers Conference set to begin January 9, 2020 in Saint Joseph

The Annual Great Plains Growers Conference in Saint Joseph will offer updates on technology, production, and safety in commercial fruit and vegetable production.

The event will be held at the Fulkerson Center on the Missouri Western State University campus on January 9th through 11th. Workshop topics will include food safety grower training, honeybees, drip irrigation, legal basics for farm operations, and industrial hemp. There will also be networking opportunities and a trade show with more than 50 vendors.

Program tracks will include business management and financing; tree and small fruit production; organic, conventional, and greenhouse production; invasive species; and cut flower production.

January 10th’s keynote speaker will be 3 Cow Marketing (dot) com founder and “Farm Marketing From the Heart” author Charlotte Smith, who will present on the “Three Steps to a Profitable Farm.” Smith and her husband own a seasonal pastured poultry farm in Oregon.

University of Missouri Extension, Lincoln University Cooperative Extension, Iowa State University Extension, Kansas State University Research and Extension, and Nebraska Extension work together to offer the conference and trade show.

More information can be obtained by contacting the Buchanan County University of Missouri Extension at 816-279-1691.

