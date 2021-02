Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

The Farmers Electric Cooperative reports all power was restored to Daviess County members around 11:20 Tuesday morning, February 16th. The customer outage lasted approximately four hours.

Communications Manager Brent Reeter said earlier this morning that about 900 members were without power in the Gallatin and Lake Viking area.

The outage was cold weather-related, and it was not a controlled outage.

