Southwest Power Pool lifts requirements for electricity reductions; Evergy to restore power to affected customers as soon as possible

The Southwest Power Pool (SPP) lifted its requirement for the current emergency electricity reductions. Evergy will be restoring power to affected customers as soon as possible.

The SPP continues to operate under emergency energy alerts as extended cold temperatures continue to strain the regional power grid, so may request additional outages as the severe weather conditions continue. Evergy will provide updates on local and SPP system conditions as they become available.

Due to extended extreme temperatures affecting the regional power supply and even greater energy demand, the Southwest Power Pool (SPP) had asked member electric utilities, including Evergy, to implement controlled, temporary emergency electricity reductions in order to help avoid larger uncontrolled and extended power outages throughout the region.

Evergy is also working with its large commercial and industrial customers to reduce energy usage this week. The company has reduced electricity use at Evergy facilities, implemented cold-weather procedures, and adapted operations at its power plants to keep equipment working and fuel available to generate electricity for customers.

Evergy is a member of the Southwest Power Pool, which coordinates the regional transmission grid and wholesale energy markets for a 17-state region across the central United States, including Kansas and Missouri. The SPP monitors power flow through its footprint and coordinates regional response in emergency situations.

In addition to the SPP calls for reductions, its peers in Texas and the upper Midwest are also facing electricity shortages and are asking customers to conserve.

