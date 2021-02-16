Grundy County Commission accepts resignation of Public Administrator

Reddit Share Pin Share 3 Shares

The Grundy County Commission Tuesday morning, February 6th, accepted the resignation of Public Administrator Jill Eaton and heard from the Grundy County Industrial Development Corporation regarding a Natural Resources Conservation Service Streambank Stabilization project.

Presiding Commissioner Phillip Ray reported the commission would pursue an appointee for Eaton’s position in the next 14 days. That person would hold the position short-term until the governor appoints someone as public administrator. The person the governor appoints would hold the position until the next general election. The commission is to meet with Lorraine Skroh with the Grundy County Public Administrator’s Office next Tuesday morning at 10 o’clock regarding the matter. Eaton’s resignation was due to her pursuing other employment opportunities.

Chris Hoffman with the Grundy County Industrial Development Corporation reported the corporation would offer $45,000 needed for the Streambank Stabilization project on Highway 6 near the Thompson River Bridge. The funding would take the county up to the bid letting process. It would be used for engineering costs, such as site topographic survey, rock placement design, right of way and easement acquisition, permit applications, bidding documents, job advertisement, bid opening and evaluation, and contract preparation.

Hoffman said the funds would be raised privately and come from individuals and entities.

