Extreme drought continues to creep into the Green Hills Region of north Missouri

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Extreme drought has continued to spread in the Green Hills in the last week. However, there is no more exceptional drought in the state, according to this week’s U.S. Drought Monitor map, which was released the morning of July 27th and is based on conditions as of July 25th.

Currently, extreme drought covers southeast Grundy County, about the eastern half of Livingston County, most of Linn County, and southern Sullivan County. Last week, it only covered parts of Sullivan and Linn counties in the Green Hills. Severe drought covers most of Putnam, Sullivan, and Grundy counties; eastern Linn County; about the western half of Livingston County; about the southern two-thirds of Harrison County; about the eastern half of Daviess County; and eastern Caldwell County. Abnormally dry conditions are observed in northwest Harrison County. The rest of the Green Hills experiences moderate drought.

Conditions have remained relatively stable in Northwest and Northeast Missouri. The exceptional drought in Central Missouri has been replaced by extreme drought, with some of the extreme drought being replaced by severe drought. In Eastern and Southern Missouri, extreme drought has lessened somewhat and become moderate drought, with moderate drought areas being replaced by abnormally dry conditions in some places. Additionally, moderate drought has expanded in the bootheel, but the very southern part of the bootheel transitioned from being abnormally dry to having no drought or abnormally dry conditions.

Nearly 95% (94.93%) of the state is currently covered by abnormally dry conditions or some degree of drought. This represents a decrease of 0.41% from last week.

As of the morning of July 27th, Trenton was 7.48 inches below the average rainfall year-to-date. For the week ending on the morning of July 25th, there was only 0.03 of an inch of rain measured in Trenton.

Related