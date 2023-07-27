Gallatin Board of Aldermen approve a resolution and an ordinance

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Gallatin Board of Aldermen approved a resolution and an ordinance on July 24th.

The resolution appointed Julia Filley as the City Prosecutor at a rate of $100 per hour.

The ordinance authorized the city to enter into a contract for services with the Friends of Gallatin Downtown Improvement. City Clerk Crystal Dorrel says it is a yearly service agreement the city signs. She explains that the city sponsors and promotes a Chautauqua event in Gallatin, which is deemed to be an occasion of public importance. The city has a bank account it uses to sponsor the band for Chautauqua.

