Jamesport Junior Livestock Show officials announce winners in the Goat Show and Sheep Show

The Jamesport Junior Livestock Show held its annual Goat and Sheep Shows showcasing the hard work and dedication of young livestock exhibitors.
The results from the Goat Show are as follows:
Goat Show Winners:
- Grand Champion Buck: Addy Schuman of Amity
- Reserve Champion Buck: Nevaeh Wollard of Norborne
- Grand Champion Doe: Emmett Jeffries of Chillicothe
- Reserve Champion Doe: Nevaeh Wollard of Norborne
- Grand Champion Market: Rachel Darling of Kirksville
- Reserve Champion Market: Rachel Darling of Kirksville
- Junior Champion Showmanship: Nevaeh Wollard of Norborne
- Senior Champion Showmanship: Rachel Darling of Kirksville
The results from the Sheep Show are as follows:
Sheep Show Winners:
- Grand Champion Ram: Ayra Meeker of Trenton
- Grand Champion Ewe: Kinsey Heisey of Polo
- Reserve Champion Ewe: Harlee Beck of Chillicothe
- Grand Champion Market: Harlee Beck of Chillicothe
- Reserve Champion Market: Harlee Beck of Chillicothe
- Junior Champion Showmanship: Kinsey Heisey of Polo
- Senior Champion Showmanship: Harlee Beck of Chillicothe