Jamesport Junior Livestock Show officials announce winners in the Goat Show and Sheep Show

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Jamesport Junior Livestock Show held its annual Goat and Sheep Shows showcasing the hard work and dedication of young livestock exhibitors.

The results from the Goat Show are as follows:

Goat Show Winners:

Grand Champion Buck: Addy Schuman of Amity

Reserve Champion Buck: Nevaeh Wollard of Norborne

Grand Champion Doe: Emmett Jeffries of Chillicothe

Reserve Champion Doe: Nevaeh Wollard of Norborne

Grand Champion Market: Rachel Darling of Kirksville

Reserve Champion Market: Rachel Darling of Kirksville

Junior Champion Showmanship: Nevaeh Wollard of Norborne

Senior Champion Showmanship: Rachel Darling of Kirksville

The results from the Sheep Show are as follows:

Sheep Show Winners:

Grand Champion Ram: Ayra Meeker of Trenton

Grand Champion Ewe: Kinsey Heisey of Polo

Reserve Champion Ewe: Harlee Beck of Chillicothe

Grand Champion Market: Harlee Beck of Chillicothe

Reserve Champion Market: Harlee Beck of Chillicothe

Junior Champion Showmanship: Kinsey Heisey of Polo

Senior Champion Showmanship: Harlee Beck of Chillicothe

Related