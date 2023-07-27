Obituary & Services: Lou Alice Kalor

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Lou Alice Kalor, 85, Bethany passed away at Mosaic Life Care, St. Joseph, Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Lou was born July 30, 1937, in Wadena, Minnesota to Orlando O. Henderson and Helen (Barker) Henderson.

Lou married Leverne Lowell Kalor in Henning, Minnesota in 1957. She was a Certified Nurses Aid for 25 years.

Survivors: Husband: Leverne of the home; Son: Richard, White Bear Lake, MN; Daughters: Carolee (Bill) McQuiston, Rolfe, Iowa, Janette Scott, Findlay, OH; Sister: Judy (Richard) Tischler, Cambridge, MN, Iris (James) Natoli, Cowpens, South Carolina; 7 grandchildren: James, Julie, Melissa, Asley, Justin, Jonathan and Amanda. 18 great-grandchildren, 1 great-grandson: Miles.

Cremation provided by Bethany Memorial Chapel. Memorial services will be on August 12, 2023, at 1:00 pm at Bethany Memorial Chapel, 1000 N 25th Street, Bethany, MO 64424.

