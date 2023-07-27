Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 5 arrests in north Missouri from July 24, through July 26, 2023

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports recent arrests in north Missouri resulting in suspects being taken into custody on different charges.

Here are the details of the arrests:

Arrest 1: Coty A. Devall

Date and Time of Arrest: July 24, 2023, at 10:13 PM

Location: Atchison County, Missouri

Coty A. Devall, a 33-year-old male from Sioux City, Iowa, found himself in trouble with the law when the Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested him in Atchison County. Devall faced multiple charges, including:

Two counts of felony fugitive from out of state. Exceeding the posted speed limit. Driving while revoked/suspended. Operating a vehicle without insurance.

As of the latest information, Coty A. Devall remains held at Atchison County Jail without bond.

Arrest 2: Alex C. Trammell

Date and Time of Arrest: July 25, 2023, at 8:44 PM

Location: Livingston County, Missouri

Alex C. Trammell, a 24-year-old male from Atlanta, Missouri, encountered a series of charges leading to his arrest by the Missouri State Highway Patrol in Livingston County. Trammell’s charges include:

Felony resisting arrest. Felony driving while revoked. Misdemeanor driving while intoxicated – Class B. Failing to stop at a stop sign. Failing to drive on the right half of the roadway. Operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner. Exceeding the posted speed limit by over 100 MPH. Failing to yield to an emergency vehicle. Littering.

Following the arrest, Alex C. Trammell was released to the Chillicothe Police Department.

Arrest 3: Justin D. Woods

Date and Time of Arrest: July 26, 2023, at 7:51 AM

Location: Clark County, Missouri

Justin D. Woods, a 25-year-old male from Kahoka, Missouri, faced a series of serious charges leading to his arrest by the Missouri State Highway Patrol in Clark County. Woods was charged with:

Burglary in the first degree. Unlawful use of a weapon. Armed criminal action. Theft of a firearm. Misdemeanor property damage.

As of now, Justin D. Woods was being held at Clark County Jail with a 24-hour hold.

Arrest 4: Gavin W. Brown

Date and Time of Arrest: July 26, 2023, at 9:56 PM

Location: Lewis County, Missouri

Gavin W. Brown, a 35-year-old male from Canton, Missouri, was arrested by the Missouri State Highway Patrol in Lewis County. Brown’s charges include:

Driving while intoxicated – alcohol. Consumption of an alcoholic beverage while driving.

Gavin W. Brown has been released, according to available records.

Arrest 5: Scott N. Lane

Date and Time of Arrest: July 26, 2023, at 10:08 PM

Location: Clark County, Missouri

Scott N. Lane, a 41-year-old male from Palo, Iowa, was arrested by the Missouri State Highway Patrol in Clark County. Lane was charged with DWI (Driving While Intoxicated) – alcohol. He was being held at the Clark County Sheriff’s Department with a 12-hour hold.

