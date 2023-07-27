Court news in the Associate Division of the Grundy County Circuit Court for Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Among cases Tuesday in the Associate Division of the Grundy County Circuit Court.

A preliminary hearing on two felony counts was held for Trenton resident Brandan Charles Bellamy. The charges are 1st-degree property damage and 3rd-degree domestic assault on a special victim. After testimony was given and evidence was presented, Judge Steve Hudson ruled there was probable cause to believe felony crimes were committed. The charges were bound over to the August 10th docket for division one of the Grundy County circuit court. Certified to the higher court were two misdemeanors that Bellamy faces: resisting or interfering with an arrest and 2nd-degree peace disturbance. The bond of $15,000 cash has been continued.

Trenton resident Lagina Gwyn Sanders pleaded guilty to an amended count of 2nd-degree property damage. The court suspended the imposition of a sentence and placed Sanders on one year of supervised probation. She’s to pay restitution of $1,146 to the victim, donate $300 to the law enforcement restitution fund, and pay court costs. Money was taken from a posted cash bond.

Related