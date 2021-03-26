Crash on Highway 69 sends 95-year-old man to hospital

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Highway Patrol reports a Pattonsburg man sustained moderate injuries when the sports utility vehicle he drove overturned two miles west of Bethany on March 26th.

Emergency medical services transported 95-year-old Dallas Lowrey to the Harrison County Community Hospital of Bethany.

The SUV traveled north on Highway 69 before running off the road three-quarters of a mile south of Highway 136. The vehicle struck a ditch, overturned, and came to rest on the driver’s side.

The vehicle was totaled, and Lowrey did not wear a seat belt.

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Department and NTA EMS assisted at the scene of the crash.

