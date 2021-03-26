MoDOT planned road work in northern Missouri for the week of March 29, 2021

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in North Missouri for the week of March 29 – April 4.

All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org/map/.

Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. There may also be moving operations throughout the region in addition to the work mentioned below.

Andrew County

Interstate 229 – Resurfacing project from I-29, north of St. Joseph, to Route 371 (mile marker 14 to 3) through mid-September.

I-29 – Bridge replacement project northbound over Hopkins Creek, mile marker 58, through September 2021. Traffic is head-to-head in the southbound lanes.

Route T – Drainage work from County Road 408 to County Road 409, March 29

U.S. Route 169 – Driveway tube replacement across from County Road 291, March 31

Buchanan County

U.S. Route 36 – Guardrail and pavement repair between the Missouri River and 0.75 miles east of Route AC through early August. A 12-foot width restriction is in place.

I-229 – Resurfacing project from Route 371 to I-29, north of St. Joseph (mile marker 3 to 14) through mid-September.

I-29 and U.S. Route 36 – Pothole patching, March 29 – April 2

Route 31 – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route NN to Route T, March 31, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Caldwell County

U.S. Route 36 – Pavement repair through Caldwell, Livingston, and Linn counties through mid-June. There will be intermittent lane closures with a 14-foot width restriction.

Carroll County

Route Z – CLOSED until further notice from Route C to County Road 217 due to damage caused by a roadway slide and ongoing geological studies.

Chariton County

Route 139 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Grand River Overflow Bridge through July.

Route 5 – Bridge flushing over Doxie Creek, Little Chariton River, Little Chariton River Overflow, Puzzle Creek, and Shannondale Branch, March 29

Route 129 – Drainage work from U.S. Route 24 to Lusher Street, March 29

U.S. Route 24 – Bridge flushing over the Chariton River, Long Creek, and Middle Fork Chariton River, March 30

U.S. Route 24 – Bridge flushing over Mussel Fork River, March 31

U.S. Route 24 – Drainage work from Keytes Street to Cleve Iman Lane, March 31

U.S. Route 24 – Drainage work from Route FF to Jordan Road, April 1

Route 5 – Bridge flushing over Cottonwood Creek and Mussel Fork Creek, April 1

Clinton County

I-35 – Pavement repair from Route 116 to Shoal Creek through mid-July. There will be intermittent lane closures with a 12-foot width restriction.

DeKalb County

Route A – CLOSED for a bridge deck replacement project at the Lost Creek Bridge, north of Maysville, through June 2021.

Gentry County

Route 85 – Pothole patching from U.S. Route 136 to Route A, March 29 – 31

Route A – Pothole patching from Route 85 to Route Z, March 31 – April 2

Grundy County

Route Y – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Northeast 30th Street to Northeast 20th Street, March 29 – 30, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily

Route 149 – Bridge maintenance over Cattail Creek, March 29 – April 2

Route Y – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Northeast 37th Street to Northeast 30th Street, March 31, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route Y – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Northeast 50th Street to Northeast 37th Street, April 1, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route Y – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Northeast 76th Street to Route O, April 2, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Harrison County

Route EE – CLOSED for a bridge deck replacement project over Panther Creek, near New Hampton, through late April.

Route N – Bridge deck repair over I-35, March 29 – April 2

Route 146 – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from U.S. Route 136 to Gilman City, April 1, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Holt County

U.S. Route 59 – Shoulder work from U.S. Route 159 to Mound City, March 29 – April 2

Linn County

U.S. Route 36 – Pavement repair through Caldwell, Livingston, and Linn counties through mid-June. There will be intermittent lane closures with a 14-foot width restriction.

Route V – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Jasper Drive to Ingel Road, March 29, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

U.S. Route 36 – Bridge flushing from Danube Drive to Route 130, March 31

Livingston County

U.S. Route 36 – Pavement repair through Caldwell, Livingston, and Linn counties through mid-June. There will be intermittent lane closures with a 14-foot width restriction.

U.S. Route 36 – Bridge flushing from Route C to U.S. Route 65, March 29 – 30

U.S. Route 36 – Bridge flushing from U.S. Route 65 to Route 139, March 31 – April 2

Mercer County

Route JJ – Bridge scour repair project at the two bridges over Honey Creek, near Spickard, through mid-April March. There is a 10-foot width restriction in place. Traffic will reopen to two lanes each evening.

Nodaway County

Routes C and UU – Pothole patching, March 29 – 31

Route JJ – Drainage work from Juniper Road to Route 148, March 31 – April 1

Route D – Pothole patching, March 31 – April 2

Putnam County

Route Y – CLOSED for a bridge deck replacement project at the North Blackbird Creek Bridge through May 2021.

Route K – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route KK to Route EE, March 29, 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Route K – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route EE to Route EE (Sullivan County), March 30 – 31, 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. daily

Route E – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route 139 to Route T, April 1 – 2, 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. daily

Sullivan County

Route PP – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project over East Medicine Creek through mid-April.

Route K – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route BB to Marble Road, March 29, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route T – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Rolling Road from Shell Road, March 30, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route K – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route EE to Route EE (Putnam County), March 30 – 31, 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. daily

Route T – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Tiger Road to Ember Road, March 31, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route V – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Willow Road to Route O, April 1, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

