Reddit Share Pin Share 3 Shares

Four COVID-19 cases have been added in Caldwell County since May 19th, which brings the total to 922. The health department reported the afternoon of May 21st that eight cases were active, and there had been 14 COVID-19-related deaths.

COVID-19 cases increased by three in Harrison County. The county’s COVID-19 dashboard shows 1,025 cases as of the night of May 21st. Five of the cases were active, and 864 had been confirmed. Eighteen COVID-19-related deaths had been reported.

Related