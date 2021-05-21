Gallatin man charged with three counts of rape after having sex multiple times with 15 year old girl over 3-year period

Reddit Share Pin Share 29 Shares

A Gallatin man has been charged with three felony counts of second-degree statutory rape after he allegedly had sexual intercourse with a 15-year-old girl several times.

Bond has been denied for 25-year-old Michael Starr.

A probable cause statement from Sergeant Jared Hogan with the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office accuses Starr of having sexual intercourse with the girl three or four times a week starting in December 2018. This was said to continue until the girl found out she was pregnant.

He is also accused of convincing the girl that he was 18 at the time.

