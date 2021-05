Reddit Share Pin Share 23 Shares

The Associated Press reports a woman died on a farm near Harris after being attacked by a mother cow. 76-year-old Jane Heisey died Thursday morning.

Sullivan County Coroner Bob Wyant says Heisey and her husband, Glenn, were in a lot near their house trying to put an ear tag on a newborn calf. The mother cow knocked Heisey to the ground and stepped on her head.

Heisey was pronounced dead at the scene.

