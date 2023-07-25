Convicted felon in Missouri indicted for armed robbery of pizza delivery driver

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A convicted felon has been arrested on an indictment alleging he robbed a pizza delivery driver in St. Louis at gunpoint, U.S. Attorney Sayler A. Fleming announced Monday.

Antione L. Shockley, 25, was indicted in U.S. District Court on July 19 on three charges: brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, robbery, and possession of a firearm as a convicted felon. The indictment alleges that Shockley, a convicted felon, committed the robbery on April 13 in St. Louis.

A motion seeking to have Shockley held in jail until trial says a Domino’s driver was sent to a vacant home in the Central West End neighborhood of St. Louis and was robbed at gunpoint of two pizzas, hot wings, and the insulated bag containing them. Investigators traced the order to Shockley’s email address and traced the phone used to make the order to Shockley and his then-girlfriend.

The detention motion says St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department officers arrested Shockley on June 24 after he fired a handgun into the air in a school zone. After officers arrived and told Shockley to put up his hands, he passed the handgun he was holding to a woman and first pulled a stolen Ruger from his waistband before pulling a long gun from inside his pants. He was arrested after dropping both of the firearms, the motion says.

The case was investigated by the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Assistant U.S. Attorney Zachary Bluestone is prosecuting the case.

