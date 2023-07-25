Missouri man pleads guilty to armed robbery of a convenience store

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A convicted felon pleaded guilty Monday to three federal felonies and admitted robbing a St. Louis, Missouri 7-Eleven at gunpoint in 2020.

Harvey Cameron, 32, of Ferguson, pleaded guilty in front of U.S. District Judge Audrey G. Fleissig to robbery, possession, and brandishing of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Cameron admitted that on June 21, 2020, he and Monte Kent drove to the 7-Eleven at 5350 Chippewa Street to rob it. One of the men entered the store and pointed a Zastava AK-47-style rifle at an employee, demanding cash from the register. The pair were caught shortly after the robbery, with the cash and the gun.

Cameron is scheduled to be sentenced on October 30.

Judge Fleissig sentenced Kent, now 35, of Jennings, to 10 ½ years in prison in March of 2022 after he pleaded guilty to robbery and the firearm brandishing charge.

The case was investigated by the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department and the FBI.

