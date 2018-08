Community members will have the opportunity to meet and visit with members of the Trenton Police Department during the next Coffee with a Cop.

The program will be held at Hardee’s in Trenton on the morning of August 15th from 7 to 9 o’clock. The police department encourages citizens to attend and ask questions about the department, special programs, or law enforcement in general.

A business wishing to host Coffee with a Cop in the future are encouraged to contact the Trenton Police Department.

