Galt woman injured by parade trailer on 17th Street in Trenton

A Galt woman was involved in an accident on 17th Street Tuesday during the North Central Missouri Fair Parade in Trenton.

Robert Whitham is the uncle of 28-year-old Tiffany Haffner who reports Haffner fell and a trailer ran over her. Haffner was transported to Saint Luke’s on the Plaza in Kansas City.

Tiffany this morning in a Facebook message passed on through her mother, Julie Snidow, explained what happened at the time of the accident. “I want to thank everyone for the prayers and thoughts. I will be completely fine. I just want to get home to my babies. It’s going to be along few next months recovering but I have an amazing support team so I have no worries.

However, I would like to clear up what happened since I know how small towns and rumors fly. I was walking next to the trailer and my bad leg gave out on me causing me to fall. I was under the trailer when it hit me in the back of the head. I tried to lay as flat as possible but the tongue of the trailer drug me and then finally rolled me out. I have lots of road rash, a nice size tear in the back of my head, and two broken bones in my neck.”



More testing is scheduled during the day on Wednesday to allow doctors to further diagnose the damage.

