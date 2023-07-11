Chillicothe Fire Department responds to storage building fire in Danner Park

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Chillicothe Fire Department responded to a reported storage building fire at Danner Park early in the morning on July 11th.

According to the fire department, upon reaching the scene located at 1461 Trenton Road, smoke was visibly emanating from the structure. Firefighters disconnected an electric meter connected to a nearby hydrant to secure a water supply. They then deployed a 150-foot segment of one and three-quarter-inch fire hose to the entrance of the garage.

Upon entry, crews encountered dense smoke but no visible flames. To facilitate ventilation, a portable fan was employed, and insulation was removed from the vicinity.

After a thorough investigation of the premises, the Chillicothe Fire Department concluded its operations as soon as the smoke dissipated and potential hot spots were assessed. Firefighters remained on-site for approximately one hour.

The cause of the fire remains undisclosed as it is currently under investigation by the Chillicothe Police Department, as reported by the fire department.

