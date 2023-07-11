Two escape from Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail in Pattonsburg

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Two men have been charged in Daviess County after they allegedly escaped from the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail on July 9th and are reportedly eluding prosecution.

Thirty-year-old Andrew Louis Hensley of Pattonsburg and 31-year-old Blake Roy Lee Kretzer of Saint Joseph each face felony charges of escape or attempted escape from confinement and damage to jail or jail property. Bond has been denied.

Probable cause statements accuse Hensley and Kretzer of causing damage to the sheet metal ceiling of the jail and escaping by getting into the attic, exiting the building, and going over the perimeter fence. They reportedly fled the area before law enforcement’s arrival.

Kretzer was being held in the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail on a writ from the Missouri Department of Corrections for a DeKalb County case on felony operating a motor vehicle without a valid license.

Hensley was being held in the jail on a DeKalb County case of misdemeanor endangering a correctional employee, visitor, or offender, and he was serving a sentence after a conviction. He was additionally being held on a DeKalb County case of felony endangering a correctional employee, visitor, or offender.

Related