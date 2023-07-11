Chillicothe City Council to seek bids on airport fueling system

Share Pin Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Chillicothe City Council July 10th approved an ordinance involving the final plat of the Fairway Meadows Subdivision. City Clerk Amy Hess reports the ordinance replatted existing lots into bigger lots.

An invitation for bids on the airport fueling system will go out on July 25th, and bids will be publicly opened on August 22nd. They will be presented to the council at its meeting on September 14th. The completion date is expected in about one year.

It was reported the airport fueling system will hold 12,000 gallons of fuel. Customers will be able to use their credit cards and fuel their planes on their own.

The council will meet on September 14th instead of the usual second Monday of the month because council members, the city administrator, and elected officials will attend a conference in Kansas City from September 10th through 13th.

Mayor Theresa Kelly appointed Council Member Reed Dupy to the Historic Preservation Commission to replace Council Member Wayne Cunningham, per his request. The position is to be a council ex-officio, non-voting member.

Related