Audio: Brush Arbor Revival begins tonight in the Lineville, Iowa city park

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Lineville, Iowa Brush Arbor Revival first began in 1984 and has featured music, testimonies, and God’s Word. It’s an outdoor venue in Lineville City Park and will begin tonight (Wednesday).

Mike Tipton, the pastor at the Mercer and Princeton United Methodist Churches was a guest Tuesday on KTTN’s Open Line and announced tonight’s special guest, Dan Meers as KC Wolf, the Chief’s mascot.

Another guest on Open Line was Phil Huffman who is the pastor at the Mercer Assembly of God church. Huffman was able to get in contact with Meers and invited him to Brush Arbor.

The 39th annual Brush Arbor features five nights, Wednesday through Sunday, with a different theme.

Thursday is a healing service.

Friday is described as a recovery/redemption service

Saturday is a youth service

Sunday will be Serve Mercer County night including a free meal

Wednesday through Saturday begins with music at 6:30 and program at 7. Sunday night, there’s music at 5:30, the meal at 6 o’clock and the program at 7 o’clock. Those attending in Lineville city park are invited to take lawn chairs.

Each night includes different musical performers and speakers. An offering will be collected each night to help defray expenses.

Related