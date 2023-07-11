Mercer County Fire Protection District assists in search and rescue operation

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Mercer County Fire Protection District was dispatched to aid the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office and Ambulance in a search and rescue operation on Sunday night, July 9th.

According to the fire district, a 911 caller reported hearing cries for help from the northern area of a property on Emblem Road. Upon arrival, it was determined that two individuals were in the river. Initially, a male was located, who informed responders that a female was still missing.

Firefighters, along with a community member, utilized their utility terrain vehicles to search the area. Two stuck UTVs were discovered, and the missing woman was located approximately a quarter of a mile away from them. The fire department confirmed that the female was unharmed and she safely left the river in the company of the rescue crews.

No other details have been released by authorities.

