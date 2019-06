A Carrollton resident was hurt early Sunday when the car he was driving went off Highway 65 in Saline County, hit a utility pole, and overturned.

Twenty-year-old Jonathan Lambert was taken to Fitzgibbon Hospital in Marshall with minor injuries.

The vehicle was southbound on Highway 65 when it went off the left side of the road and hit the utility pole.

The car was demolished and Lambert was wearing a seat belt.