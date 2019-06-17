Chillicothe Fire Department responds to rural fire on Liv 515

The Chillicothe Fire Department responded to a skid steer fire on farmland located on LIV 515 Friday morning.

Captain Tracy Bradley reports a brush truck and two engines went through a gate, and the person who reported the fire met them. The caller said the pump was not functioning correctly, and possible debris had built up in the area. The caller rode with the firefighters in the brush truck to where the skid steer was fully engulfed.

Bradley reports firefighters used a booster line with 250 gallons to extinguish the equipment. Crews emptied the tank and had to refill it using an engine. Bradley notes the fire reignited, and about 100 gallons more water was used to extinguish it again.

The Chillicothe Fire Department was on the scene for approximately one hour and lists the occupant of the land as Jonathan Fanagan.