Ludlow man crashes on Route D, car lands in creek

A Ludlow man was hurt Saturday morning when the car he was driving traveled off a lettered route north of Ludlow, struck a road sign and came to rest in a creek.

Sixty-four-year-old John Damerell was taken to Hedrick Medical Center in Chillicothe with moderate injuries.

The accident happened four miles north of Ludlow on Route D when the southbound car traveled off the right side of the road, began sliding, hit a road sign, went down an embankment, and came to rest on its wheels in a creek.

Damage to the car was listed as moderate and the patrol reports Damerell was wearing a seat belt.