Calamity Jane Days Baby Show winners announced

The annual Calamity Jane Days event in Princeton hosted a baby show over the weekend, where officials announced the winners in various age categories and special awards.

Winners by Age and Gender

0-3 Months Girls

1st: Piper Stafford, parents Matt and Malachi Stafford, Harris, MO

2nd: Kassandra Glenn, parents Ethan Glenn and Alyssa Hickman, Princeton, MO Best Outfit: Piper Stafford Prettiest Eyes: Piper Stafford Best Smile: Kassandra Glenn



0-3 Months Boys

No participants

4-6 Months Girls

1st: Kaylea Power, parents Derek and Lacey Power, Princeton, MO

2nd: Whitlee June Vestal, parents Josh and Ashlie Vestal, Lavonia, MO

3rd: Ember Carr, parents Alisha and Bo Carr, Ridgeway, MO Best Outfit: Whitlee June Vestal Prettiest Eyes: Kaylea Power Best Smile: Ember Carr



4-6 Months Boys

No participants

7-12 Months Girls

1st: Rylei Jo Lewis, parents Riley and Maci Lewis, Princeton, MO

2nd: Harley Hullinger, parents Garrett and Hannah Hullinger, Princeton, MO

3rd: Annie Henry, parents Gilbert and Haley Henry, Conception, MO Best Outfit: Rylei Jo Lewis Prettiest Eyes: Harley Hullinger Best Smile: Annie Henry



7-12 Months Boys

1st: Royal Faulkner, parents Brant and Rylan Faulkner

2nd: Kade Hamilton, parents Casey and Abbie Hamilton, Cainsville, MO Best Outfit: Kade Hamilton Prettiest Eyes: Royal Faulkner Best Smile: Royal Faulkner



13-18 Months Girls

1st: Kenlynn Barrett, parents Seth Barrett and Crystal Jenning, Cameron, MO

2nd: Mary Pollard, parents Jacob and Nora Pollard, Princeton, MO

3rd: Samantha Hoffman, parents Chris and Savannah Hoffman, North Kansas City, MO Best Outfit: Samantha Hoffman Prettiest Eyes: Mary Pollard Best Smile: Samantha Hoffman



13-18 Months Boys

1st: Slade Claycomb, parents David and Nancy Claycomb, Princeton, MO

19-24 Months Girls

1st: Rayne Nelson, parents Colton and Leigh Nelson, Cainsville, MO

2nd: Sofia Glass, parents Tyler and Kayleigh, Princeton, MO Best Outfit: Rayne Nelson Prettiest Eyes: Rayne Nelson Best Smile: Sofia Glass



19-24 Months Boys

1st: Rhett Johnson, parents Tyler Johnson and Ashton Summers, Princeton, MO

2nd: Braxton Berwanger, parents Preston and Emily Berwanger, Mercer, MO Best Outfit: Rhett Johnson Prettiest Eyes: Braxton Berwanger Best Smile: Braxton Berwanger



25-35 Months Girls

Winner: Quinn Humphrey, parents Carter and Bobbie Humphrey, Lamoni, IA Best Outfit: Quinn Humphrey Prettiest Eyes: Quinn Humphrey Best Smile: Quinn Humphrey



25-35 Months Boys

1st: Jameson Wollenzien, parents Levi and Jasey Wollenzien, Princeton, MO

2nd: Everhett Lewis, parents Riley and Maci Lewis, Princeton, MO Best Outfit: Everhett Lewis Prettiest Eyes: Jameson Wollenzien Best Smile: Jameson Wollenzien



3-4 Years Princess

1st: Leilani Rose Youngs, parents Matt and Deja Pollard, Princeton, MO

2nd: Abigayle Priest, parents Chris and Rachel Priest, Kirksville, MO

3-4 Years Prince

1st: Kade Smith, parent Morgan Smith, Ridgeway, MO

2nd: Hoyt Carr, parents Bo and Alisha Carr, Ridgeway, MO

5-6 Years Lt. Miss Calamity

1st: Baylor Evans, parents Nathan and Becca Evans, Princeton, MO

2nd: Sadie Henke, parents Mac and Kristin Henke, Princeton, MO

3rd: Paisley Power, parents Derek and Lacey Power, Princeton, MO

5-6 Years Wild Bill

Winner: Hayden Hamilton, parents Casey and Abbie Hamilton, Cainsville, MO

