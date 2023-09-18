Calamity Jane Days Baby Show winners announced

Local News September 18, 2023September 18, 2023 KTTN News
Baby Show Graphic
Share
Tweet
Print
Reddit
Share
WhatsApp
More
0 Shares

The annual Calamity Jane Days event in Princeton hosted a baby show over the weekend, where officials announced the winners in various age categories and special awards.

Winners by Age and Gender

0-3 Months Girls

  • 1st: Piper Stafford, parents Matt and Malachi Stafford, Harris, MO
  • 2nd: Kassandra Glenn, parents Ethan Glenn and Alyssa Hickman, Princeton, MO
    • Best Outfit: Piper Stafford
    • Prettiest Eyes: Piper Stafford
    • Best Smile: Kassandra Glenn

0-3 Months Boys

  • No participants

4-6 Months Girls

  • 1st: Kaylea Power, parents Derek and Lacey Power, Princeton, MO
  • 2nd: Whitlee June Vestal, parents Josh and Ashlie Vestal, Lavonia, MO
  • 3rd: Ember Carr, parents Alisha and Bo Carr, Ridgeway, MO
    • Best Outfit: Whitlee June Vestal
    • Prettiest Eyes: Kaylea Power
    • Best Smile: Ember Carr

4-6 Months Boys

  • No participants

7-12 Months Girls

  • 1st: Rylei Jo Lewis, parents Riley and Maci Lewis, Princeton, MO
  • 2nd: Harley Hullinger, parents Garrett and Hannah Hullinger, Princeton, MO
  • 3rd: Annie Henry, parents Gilbert and Haley Henry, Conception, MO
    • Best Outfit: Rylei Jo Lewis
    • Prettiest Eyes: Harley Hullinger
    • Best Smile: Annie Henry

7-12 Months Boys

  • 1st: Royal Faulkner, parents Brant and Rylan Faulkner
  • 2nd: Kade Hamilton, parents Casey and Abbie Hamilton, Cainsville, MO
    • Best Outfit: Kade Hamilton
    • Prettiest Eyes: Royal Faulkner
    • Best Smile: Royal Faulkner

13-18 Months Girls

  • 1st: Kenlynn Barrett, parents Seth Barrett and Crystal Jenning, Cameron, MO
  • 2nd: Mary Pollard, parents Jacob and Nora Pollard, Princeton, MO
  • 3rd: Samantha Hoffman, parents Chris and Savannah Hoffman, North Kansas City, MO
    • Best Outfit: Samantha Hoffman
    • Prettiest Eyes: Mary Pollard
    • Best Smile: Samantha Hoffman

13-18 Months Boys

  • 1st: Slade Claycomb, parents David and Nancy Claycomb, Princeton, MO

19-24 Months Girls

  • 1st: Rayne Nelson, parents Colton and Leigh Nelson, Cainsville, MO
  • 2nd: Sofia Glass, parents Tyler and Kayleigh, Princeton, MO
    • Best Outfit: Rayne Nelson
    • Prettiest Eyes: Rayne Nelson
    • Best Smile: Sofia Glass

19-24 Months Boys

  • 1st: Rhett Johnson, parents Tyler Johnson and Ashton Summers, Princeton, MO
  • 2nd: Braxton Berwanger, parents Preston and Emily Berwanger, Mercer, MO
    • Best Outfit: Rhett Johnson
    • Prettiest Eyes: Braxton Berwanger
    • Best Smile: Braxton Berwanger

25-35 Months Girls

  • Winner: Quinn Humphrey, parents Carter and Bobbie Humphrey, Lamoni, IA
    • Best Outfit: Quinn Humphrey
    • Prettiest Eyes: Quinn Humphrey
    • Best Smile: Quinn Humphrey

25-35 Months Boys

  • 1st: Jameson Wollenzien, parents Levi and Jasey Wollenzien, Princeton, MO
  • 2nd: Everhett Lewis, parents Riley and Maci Lewis, Princeton, MO
    • Best Outfit: Everhett Lewis
    • Prettiest Eyes: Jameson Wollenzien
    • Best Smile: Jameson Wollenzien

3-4 Years Princess

  • 1st: Leilani Rose Youngs, parents Matt and Deja Pollard, Princeton, MO
  • 2nd: Abigayle Priest, parents Chris and Rachel Priest, Kirksville, MO

3-4 Years Prince

  • 1st: Kade Smith, parent Morgan Smith, Ridgeway, MO
  • 2nd: Hoyt Carr, parents Bo and Alisha Carr, Ridgeway, MO

5-6 Years Lt. Miss Calamity

  • 1st: Baylor Evans, parents Nathan and Becca Evans, Princeton, MO
  • 2nd: Sadie Henke, parents Mac and Kristin Henke, Princeton, MO
  • 3rd: Paisley Power, parents Derek and Lacey Power, Princeton, MO

5-6 Years Wild Bill

  • Winner: Hayden Hamilton, parents Casey and Abbie Hamilton, Cainsville, MO
Post Views: 193
Share
Tweet
Print
Reddit
Share
WhatsApp
More
0 Shares

Sharing

Avatar

http://www.kttn.com