Calamity Jane Days Baby Show winners announced

The annual Calamity Jane Days event in Princeton hosted a baby show over the weekend, where officials announced the winners in various age categories and special awards.
Winners by Age and Gender
0-3 Months Girls
- 1st: Piper Stafford, parents Matt and Malachi Stafford, Harris, MO
- 2nd: Kassandra Glenn, parents Ethan Glenn and Alyssa Hickman, Princeton, MO
- Best Outfit: Piper Stafford
- Prettiest Eyes: Piper Stafford
- Best Smile: Kassandra Glenn
0-3 Months Boys
- No participants
4-6 Months Girls
- 1st: Kaylea Power, parents Derek and Lacey Power, Princeton, MO
- 2nd: Whitlee June Vestal, parents Josh and Ashlie Vestal, Lavonia, MO
- 3rd: Ember Carr, parents Alisha and Bo Carr, Ridgeway, MO
- Best Outfit: Whitlee June Vestal
- Prettiest Eyes: Kaylea Power
- Best Smile: Ember Carr
4-6 Months Boys
- No participants
7-12 Months Girls
- 1st: Rylei Jo Lewis, parents Riley and Maci Lewis, Princeton, MO
- 2nd: Harley Hullinger, parents Garrett and Hannah Hullinger, Princeton, MO
- 3rd: Annie Henry, parents Gilbert and Haley Henry, Conception, MO
- Best Outfit: Rylei Jo Lewis
- Prettiest Eyes: Harley Hullinger
- Best Smile: Annie Henry
7-12 Months Boys
- 1st: Royal Faulkner, parents Brant and Rylan Faulkner
- 2nd: Kade Hamilton, parents Casey and Abbie Hamilton, Cainsville, MO
- Best Outfit: Kade Hamilton
- Prettiest Eyes: Royal Faulkner
- Best Smile: Royal Faulkner
13-18 Months Girls
- 1st: Kenlynn Barrett, parents Seth Barrett and Crystal Jenning, Cameron, MO
- 2nd: Mary Pollard, parents Jacob and Nora Pollard, Princeton, MO
- 3rd: Samantha Hoffman, parents Chris and Savannah Hoffman, North Kansas City, MO
- Best Outfit: Samantha Hoffman
- Prettiest Eyes: Mary Pollard
- Best Smile: Samantha Hoffman
13-18 Months Boys
- 1st: Slade Claycomb, parents David and Nancy Claycomb, Princeton, MO
19-24 Months Girls
- 1st: Rayne Nelson, parents Colton and Leigh Nelson, Cainsville, MO
- 2nd: Sofia Glass, parents Tyler and Kayleigh, Princeton, MO
- Best Outfit: Rayne Nelson
- Prettiest Eyes: Rayne Nelson
- Best Smile: Sofia Glass
19-24 Months Boys
- 1st: Rhett Johnson, parents Tyler Johnson and Ashton Summers, Princeton, MO
- 2nd: Braxton Berwanger, parents Preston and Emily Berwanger, Mercer, MO
- Best Outfit: Rhett Johnson
- Prettiest Eyes: Braxton Berwanger
- Best Smile: Braxton Berwanger
25-35 Months Girls
- Winner: Quinn Humphrey, parents Carter and Bobbie Humphrey, Lamoni, IA
- Best Outfit: Quinn Humphrey
- Prettiest Eyes: Quinn Humphrey
- Best Smile: Quinn Humphrey
25-35 Months Boys
- 1st: Jameson Wollenzien, parents Levi and Jasey Wollenzien, Princeton, MO
- 2nd: Everhett Lewis, parents Riley and Maci Lewis, Princeton, MO
- Best Outfit: Everhett Lewis
- Prettiest Eyes: Jameson Wollenzien
- Best Smile: Jameson Wollenzien
3-4 Years Princess
- 1st: Leilani Rose Youngs, parents Matt and Deja Pollard, Princeton, MO
- 2nd: Abigayle Priest, parents Chris and Rachel Priest, Kirksville, MO
3-4 Years Prince
- 1st: Kade Smith, parent Morgan Smith, Ridgeway, MO
- 2nd: Hoyt Carr, parents Bo and Alisha Carr, Ridgeway, MO
5-6 Years Lt. Miss Calamity
- 1st: Baylor Evans, parents Nathan and Becca Evans, Princeton, MO
- 2nd: Sadie Henke, parents Mac and Kristin Henke, Princeton, MO
- 3rd: Paisley Power, parents Derek and Lacey Power, Princeton, MO
5-6 Years Wild Bill
- Winner: Hayden Hamilton, parents Casey and Abbie Hamilton, Cainsville, MO