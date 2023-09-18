Calamity Jane Days officials announce results of Pedal Pull Competition for kids

The annual Calamity Jane Days event in Princeton hosted a kids’ pedal pull competition over the weekend, and the results are in.
Results by Age Group:
- Age 4
- Kreed Holt
- Reese Stark, Princeton
- Mary Grace Davis, Princeton
- Age 5
- Hayslee Berndt, Princeton
- Merlo Holt, Princeton
- Blakeley Guilkey, Princeton
- Age 6
- Bowen Scroggie, Mercer
- Maylee Donelson, Cambridge, IA
- Locklar Powell, Princeton
- Age 7
- Kasen Collins, Princeton
- Kynison Peterson, Princeton
- Wyatt Parsons, Mercer
- Age 8
- Morgan Ellsworth, Princeton
- Finn Powell, Princeton
- Camie Bears, Princeton
- Age 9
- Makenlee Donelson, Cambridge, IA
- Austyn Cambell, Unionville
- Stella Easter, Princeton
- Age 10
- Bentley Pugh, Princeton
- Balee Henry, Milan
- Jaydon Nickell, Garden Grove
- Age 11
- Landry Guilkey, Princeton
- Colter Hamilton, Cainsville
The event was a highlight of the Calamity Jane Days, bringing together young competitors to showcase their pedal-pulling prowess.