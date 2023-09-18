Calamity Jane Days officials announce results of Pedal Pull Competition for kids

Calamity Jane Days
The annual Calamity Jane Days event in Princeton hosted a kids’ pedal pull competition over the weekend, and the results are in.

Results by Age Group:

  • Age 4
    1. Kreed Holt
    2. Reese Stark, Princeton
    3. Mary Grace Davis, Princeton
  • Age 5
    1. Hayslee Berndt, Princeton
    2. Merlo Holt, Princeton
    3. Blakeley Guilkey, Princeton
  • Age 6
    1. Bowen Scroggie, Mercer
    2. Maylee Donelson, Cambridge, IA
    3. Locklar Powell, Princeton
  • Age 7
    1. Kasen Collins, Princeton
    2. Kynison Peterson, Princeton
    3. Wyatt Parsons, Mercer
  • Age 8
    1. Morgan Ellsworth, Princeton
    2. Finn Powell, Princeton
    3. Camie Bears, Princeton
  • Age 9
    1. Makenlee Donelson, Cambridge, IA
    2. Austyn Cambell, Unionville
    3. Stella Easter, Princeton
  • Age 10
    1. Bentley Pugh, Princeton
    2. Balee Henry, Milan
    3. Jaydon Nickell, Garden Grove
  • Age 11
    1. Landry Guilkey, Princeton
    2. Colter Hamilton, Cainsville

The event was a highlight of the Calamity Jane Days, bringing together young competitors to showcase their pedal-pulling prowess.

