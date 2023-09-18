Calamity Jane Days officials announce results of Pedal Pull Competition for kids

Print Reddit Share WhatsApp More 0 Shares

The annual Calamity Jane Days event in Princeton hosted a kids’ pedal pull competition over the weekend, and the results are in.

Results by Age Group:

Age 4 Kreed Holt Reese Stark, Princeton Mary Grace Davis, Princeton

Age 5 Hayslee Berndt, Princeton Merlo Holt, Princeton Blakeley Guilkey, Princeton

Age 6 Bowen Scroggie, Mercer Maylee Donelson, Cambridge, IA Locklar Powell, Princeton

Age 7 Kasen Collins, Princeton Kynison Peterson, Princeton Wyatt Parsons, Mercer

Age 8 Morgan Ellsworth, Princeton Finn Powell, Princeton Camie Bears, Princeton

Age 9 Makenlee Donelson, Cambridge, IA Austyn Cambell, Unionville Stella Easter, Princeton

Age 10 Bentley Pugh, Princeton Balee Henry, Milan Jaydon Nickell, Garden Grove

Age 11 Landry Guilkey, Princeton Colter Hamilton, Cainsville



The event was a highlight of the Calamity Jane Days, bringing together young competitors to showcase their pedal-pulling prowess.

