Obituary & Services: Sherie Ann Darby

Sherie Ann Darby passed into the eternal presence of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Thursday, September 14, 2023.

Sherie was born on July 5, 1959, in Honolulu, Hawaii, to Eddie and Barbara (Gamboni) Eaton. At a very young age, her family moved to Northern California, where she played under citrus trees and walked to school each morning with her sister. Her family moved again to Bethany, Missouri when she was still in elementary school, and she lived in the area until her passing.

Sherie was a devoted wife, mother, daughter, and nana. She was also an accomplished artist and recently published her first children’s book.

On July 18, 1976, Sherie married Ron Darby. They worked hard and built an amazing life together—rarely spending time apart—always ready to share a laugh and never losing sight of the love they had for each other—all while raising five children. Their lives were further enriched by seven grandsons and two granddaughters.

Sherie was a long-time member of FBC Cameron and, most recently, FBC Holt. She was a devoted follower of Jesus, always seeking to know Him more and grow in her faith. She lived the words of James 1:27, visiting the orphans and widows in their affliction by providing foster care for more than 30 children and orchestrating several of their adoptions. She also had a heart for the widowed, befriending many and sharing her love of Christ with them. Her greatest desire in life was for others to come to a saving knowledge of the Lord Jesus Christ.

Sherie’s greatest passion, outside of her faith, family, and friends, was her art. She was always willing to donate her time and talents to local schools, churches, and the community. She ran an art gallery where she also taught art lessons, completed numerous commissioned paintings for local businesses and individuals, and illustrated several children’s books before starting her own writing projects. Painting was her primary form of expression, but her artistic skills and interests varied from glass mosaics to wood burning and beyond. Her children were especially fond of her “help” with Valentine’s Day boxes and other school projects.

Sherie is survived by her husband of 47 years, Ron; her parents, Eddie and Barbara Eaton; four siblings: Debi Zafer, Joe (Lisa) Eaton, Robert Eaton, Richard Eaton; and many nieces and nephews. She is also survived by five children: Verity (Brian) Schelp of Camdenton, MO; Tiffany (Matt) Simpson of Lakeland, FL; Adam (Kedi) Darby of Kansas City, MO; Dakota (Tiffany) Darby of Holt, MO; and Lilli Darby of the home; along with nine grandchildren and one tiny rescue dog still searching for a lap to curl up on.

She is and will forever be missed.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, September 20, at Roberson Funeral Home in Bethany, MO. Burial will follow in Miriam Cemetery, Bethany, MO. The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday at the First Baptist Church in Cameron, MO.

