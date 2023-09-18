Awards presented to Tractor Cruise participants at Calamity Jane Days in Princeton

Print Reddit Share WhatsApp More 0 Shares

The annual Calamity Jane Days in Princeton was the backdrop for a unique event this past weekend: a tractor cruise that saw numerous entries and a variety of awards presented to participants.

David Remus of Princeton won the award for Oldest Driver, piloting a 1957 John Deere 720 Diesel. Sandra Buckler, also of Princeton, took home the award for Oldest Tractor with her 1941 Farmall H.

Derald Delameter, another Princeton resident, won two awards: Oldest Person and Longest Participant, driving a 1941 He model M. Mike Flowers, also from Princeton, won the award for Most Unique Tractor, driving a 1950 John Deere 730. Damien Miller was awarded Best Looking Tractor for his 1950 Farmall M.

David Buckler, who drove a 1957 John Deere 720, was recognized for having traveled the farthest to participate in the event. Buckler journeyed from York, Nebraska, to his hometown of Princeton just to take part in the cruise.

The tractor cruise was not just a competition but also a celebration of community spirit and agricultural heritage, all sharing a common interest in tractors and farming history.

