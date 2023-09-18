Calamity Jane Car Show draws record 78 entries

Print Reddit Share WhatsApp More 0 Shares

The annual Calamity Jane Car Show, held this past Sunday, showcased an impressive 78 entries, featuring a range of vintage and modified vehicles. The event was a hit among car enthusiasts, with awards presented in various categories to honor the best of the best.

Award Winners

Judges’ Choice Award : Jason Pardach of Melrose, Iowa, took home the prestigious Judges’ Choice Award with his 1936 Chevy.

Ron Scott Memorial Award : The Scott family selected Ron and Alveena Wernert of Green Castle for this honor, who entered a 1967 Dodge Dart.

Best Paint : John Hartley of Mercer won this category with his 1964 Ford Falcon.

Best Ford : David and Jean Fenton of Moravia, Iowa, impressed the judges with their 1963 and a half Galaxie 500.

Best GM Entry : James and Connie West of Corydon, Iowa, won with their 1955 GMC pickup.

Best MoPAR Entry : Don Wirth of Stanberry clinched this category with a 1971 Plymouth Coda.

Best in ‘Some Other Brand’ : Rick and Lisa Phillips of Princeton won with a 1947 International KB5.

First Place in Antiques : Paul Smith of Princeton took the top spot with his 1947 Jeep Willys.

Second Place in Antiques: Rory Jacobs of Spickard was the runner-up with his 1924 Dodge Roadster.

The Calamity Jane Car Show also recognized first and second winners in multiple categories for both original and modified vehicles, further highlighting the diversity and quality of the entries.

