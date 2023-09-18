Annual Calamity Jane Day parade in Princeton draws 93 entries

Print Reddit Share WhatsApp More 0 Shares

The annual Calamity Jane Day parade in Princeton was a spectacle to behold this past Saturday, featuring 93 entries that showcased the community’s talent, creativity, and spirit. Members of the Shootout Gang, known for their entertaining performances over the years, were honored as the parade’s grand marshals.

Best Dressed Youth

1st Place : Madison Holt of Harris

2nd Place: Buckin J Veterinary Services of Princeton, with Wyatt Letner riding Patty Pumpkin

Best Dressed Horse

1st Place : Kaite and Klaire Buckler

2nd Place: Jerod VanGenderen of Princeton riding Trigger and Raylynn riding Dora

Best Horse Drawn Entry

1st Place: 3E Miniatures by Mandy Estes of Spickard

Most Unusual Entry

1st Place : Princeton VFW Post 7159

2nd Place: Mercer County Fire Protection District

Best Antique Car

2nd Place: Princeton VFW Post 7159

Best Business Float

1st Place : Kent Donelson and Sons Construction of Princeton

2nd Place: First Interstate Bank of Princeton

Best Theme

1st Place : Holt Family Farms of Princeton

2nd Place: Calamity Jane Players

Most Creative Entry

1st Place : Chamber Choo Choo, built by Cainsville Fire Chief Larry Polley and driven by Rachel Franklin of Princeton

2nd Place: Saint Luke’s Mercer County Clinic and Wright Memorial Hospital, with Dr. Jessica Snyder

Best Classic Car

1979 Ford Bronco: Troy Purdun

Oldest Tractor

1st Place : David Remus of Princeton driving his John Deere 1936 Tractor

2nd Place: Sandra Buckler of Newton with Damien Miller’s 1949 Farmall M

Best Antique Tractor

1st Place : Mike Flowers of Princeton and his 1960 John Deere Standard

2nd Place: Dylan Girdner of Princeton with his 1951 44 Massey Harris

Best Organization Float

1st Place : Princeton Elementary Football and Cheerleaders, driven by Jarod Rardon

2nd Place: Mercer County Republican Central Committee, driven by Dena Reger and Trish Stamper

Most Creative Float

1st Place : Pearl’s 2 Eden for Elders of Princeton with their “Just for Fun” float

2nd Place: PHS Class of 1973, 50-year reunion float

Best Motorcycle

Jim and Melody Lunde of Princeton: Riding a “Proud To Be An American” cycle

Best Modified Car

Lowell Anderson of Tindall: Driving his 1902 REO Speedwagon replica

The parade was a true celebration of Princeton’s community spirit, and participants are already looking forward to next year’s event.

Related