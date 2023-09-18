Annual Calamity Jane Day parade in Princeton draws 93 entries

The annual Calamity Jane Day parade in Princeton was a spectacle to behold this past Saturday, featuring 93 entries that showcased the community’s talent, creativity, and spirit. Members of the Shootout Gang, known for their entertaining performances over the years, were honored as the parade’s grand marshals.
Best Dressed Youth
- 1st Place: Madison Holt of Harris
- 2nd Place: Buckin J Veterinary Services of Princeton, with Wyatt Letner riding Patty Pumpkin
Best Dressed Horse
- 1st Place: Kaite and Klaire Buckler
- 2nd Place: Jerod VanGenderen of Princeton riding Trigger and Raylynn riding Dora
Best Horse Drawn Entry
- 1st Place: 3E Miniatures by Mandy Estes of Spickard
Most Unusual Entry
- 1st Place: Princeton VFW Post 7159
- 2nd Place: Mercer County Fire Protection District
Best Antique Car
- 2nd Place: Princeton VFW Post 7159
Best Business Float
- 1st Place: Kent Donelson and Sons Construction of Princeton
- 2nd Place: First Interstate Bank of Princeton
Best Theme
- 1st Place: Holt Family Farms of Princeton
- 2nd Place: Calamity Jane Players
Most Creative Entry
- 1st Place: Chamber Choo Choo, built by Cainsville Fire Chief Larry Polley and driven by Rachel Franklin of Princeton
- 2nd Place: Saint Luke’s Mercer County Clinic and Wright Memorial Hospital, with Dr. Jessica Snyder
Best Classic Car
- 1979 Ford Bronco: Troy Purdun
Oldest Tractor
- 1st Place: David Remus of Princeton driving his John Deere 1936 Tractor
- 2nd Place: Sandra Buckler of Newton with Damien Miller’s 1949 Farmall M
Best Antique Tractor
- 1st Place: Mike Flowers of Princeton and his 1960 John Deere Standard
- 2nd Place: Dylan Girdner of Princeton with his 1951 44 Massey Harris
Best Organization Float
- 1st Place: Princeton Elementary Football and Cheerleaders, driven by Jarod Rardon
- 2nd Place: Mercer County Republican Central Committee, driven by Dena Reger and Trish Stamper
Most Creative Float
- 1st Place: Pearl’s 2 Eden for Elders of Princeton with their “Just for Fun” float
- 2nd Place: PHS Class of 1973, 50-year reunion float
Best Motorcycle
- Jim and Melody Lunde of Princeton: Riding a “Proud To Be An American” cycle
Best Modified Car
- Lowell Anderson of Tindall: Driving his 1902 REO Speedwagon replica
The parade was a true celebration of Princeton’s community spirit, and participants are already looking forward to next year’s event.