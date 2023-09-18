Kramer Construction wins bid for Galt High School project

Print Reddit Share WhatsApp More 0 Shares

A Jamesport company, Kramer Construction, has been selected to replace concrete and construct a covered walkway on the north side of the high school gym in Galt. The Grundy R-5 Board of Education has accepted a bid of $52,640 for the job.

The board heard a report on the Grundy R-5 School District receiving a preschool grant in the amount of $36,840. The grant is through the Department of Education.

A request was made to start a middle school girls’ softball program. Administrators were instructed to gather more information and present it at the next month’s meeting on October 12.

The board approved paying $540 for staff members who requested a flu shot.

High school graduation has been set for May 12 at 2 p.m. in the high school gym at Galt. May 16 has been selected for preschool graduation at 2 p.m. and for the fifth-grade graduation at 6 p.m. Both ceremonies will be held at the Humphreys Building.

At the recent meeting, final approval was given to bus routes. The Safe Return to Instruction Plan was approved. The first reading was held on policy updates. A closed session was held, with no announcements made by the Grundy R-5 School District.

Related