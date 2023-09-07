Benefit for prematurely born infant scheduled at Jamesport City Park on September 16

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A benefit event for Spencer Ian Hamilton, an infant born prematurely, is scheduled to take place at Jamesport City Park on September 16.

The event will feature a UTV/ATV ride that kicks off in the morning. Participants can start signing in at 9 a.m., and the ride will depart at 10:30 a.m. The route spans approximately 70 miles and will include multiple stops. The entry fee for the ride is $35 per vehicle.

A dinner is planned for 5 p.m. the same evening. Free-will donations will be accepted for pulled pork, accompanied by various fixings and desserts. Additionally, a silent auction will run throughout the day, concluding at 6 p.m.

All proceeds from the September 16 benefit will go to the Hamilton family to assist with essential needs such as fuel, food, and other expenses.

For more details on the UTV/ATV ride, interested parties can contact Joey Chadwick at 660-605-2734 or David Rainey at 660-973-3021. For information on the dinner and silent auction, Amy Kurtz can be reached at 660-247-0151. Lisa Hedrick is also available for further details on the silent auction at 660-605-0406.

