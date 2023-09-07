Obituary & Services: James (Jim) Brown

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

James (Jim) Brown, a 93-year-old Trenton, Mo., resident, passed away at 2:15 a.m. on Thursday, September 7, 2023, at his residence, where he was under hospice care.

Graveside services are scheduled for 2:00 p.m., Saturday, September 9, 2023, at Resthaven Memorial Gardens in Trenton. Open viewing will be from 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Friday, and from 9:00 a.m. until service time on Saturday at Resthaven Mortuary in Trenton. Memorial donations are suggested to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home.

James Martin Brown was born on June 12, 1930, in Newtown, Mo., to John J. and Edith Margaret (Tucker) Brown. He graduated from Galt High School with the class of 1948. On February 17, 1952, he was united in marriage to Dixie Ireland at Crandall United Methodist Church in Trenton. They enjoyed traveling, camping, and dancing. Jim owned and operated Jim’s Painting Service from 1952 until he retired. He was well known for working with his hands and could make nearly anything out of wood. He also enjoyed fishing and especially loved spending time with his family. He was a member of South Evan’s Church.

Surviving relatives include his wife Dixie; son Marty Brown and his wife Pam of Mexico, Mo.; daughter Janet Gott and her husband Rick of Trenton; and son Monty Brown of Mt. Moriah. Grandchildren are Tina Brown, Derrick Gott and his wife Keri, Dustin Gott and his wife Kara, Daniel Gott and his wife Abby, Cody Brown, Tyler Brown, Carsey Brown, and Laney Brown. Great-grandchildren include Gavin, Lexi, Riley, Ryan, Vivian, Hank, Edie, and Dalton. Those preceding him include his parents; a brother, Jerry Brown; and Jerry’s wife, Edith Brown.

Related