Jamesport Fire and Rescue to host 17th annual Community Appreciation Supper

Jamesport Fire and Rescue is gearing up to host its 17th Annual Community Appreciation Supper as a fundraiser later this month. The event is scheduled for September 22 at 5:30 p.m. and will take place at the Nowland Building in Jamesport City Park.

The fire department will be providing the meal for the evening, and free-will donations are welcome. Attendees are encouraged to bring desserts, either to share at the supper or for inclusion in an auction to help raise additional funds. The auction will feature a variety of items generously donated by community members.

LifeFlight Eagle, the air medical service, is expected to make an appearance at the start of the event, adding to the evening’s excitement.

As a 501(c)(3) organization, all donations made to Jamesport Fire and Rescue are tax-deductible.

For more information about the Community Appreciation Supper, please contact Stephanie Eckert at 660-752-7595.

